One-Price Fuel Program Has Been Implemented in 77 Regions: Official

Jakarta: Downstream Oil and Gas Regulatory Agency (BPH Migas) Fansurullah head on Wednesday said that the government will continue to develop the one-price fuel program.



According to the agency, as many as 77 distributors have been established as of today. They consist of 73 Pertamina distributors and four AKR Corporindo distributors.

In the meantime, around 13 distributors will be established in the near future. They consist of 12 Pertamina distributors and one AKR Corporindo distributors."The other 40 distributors will be established by the end of the year. They consist of 36 Pertamina distributors and four AKR Corporindo distributors," Fansurullah said.The one-price fuel policy program was launched by President Joko ‘Jokowi’ Widodo during his working visit to Yahukimo, Papua, in October 2016.President Jokowi believes that the one-price policy program will significantly help people in remote areas by significantly lowering prices of daily needs such as transportation services, foods, and logistics(WAH)