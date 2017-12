JISDOR Depreciates Three Points

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.02 percent or three points from Rp13,584 per dollar to Rp13,587 per dollar on Tuesday, November 19, 2017.



According to Bloomberg, the rupiah spot rate appreciated by 0.04 percent, or five points, from Rp13,581 per dollar to Rp13,576 per dollar today.

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.55 percent, or 33.7 points, to 6,167.67 on Tuesday, November 19, 2017.According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume were about 17.58 billion shares worth around 9.97 trillion rupiah.Moreover, 156 stocks were up, 167 were down and 140 were unchanged.(WAH)