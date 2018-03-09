Diversification of Exports Can Avoid Trade War Effect from U.S

Jakarta: The diversification of Indonesia's export destination countries can be one of the keys to be unaffected by the trade war the United States tries to create.
The National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas) head Bambang Brodjonegoro said, the trade war is aiming at raising the US bargaining position in forums in which the US involved.
"Indonesia should be capable of navigating to the trade war, in particular we must diversify our export destinations, both the commodities and countries," Bambang explained in Jakarta on Friday.
Moreover, Indonesia must complete the 'homework' related to trade agreements with countries that actually have the potential to import more goods from Indonesia, meaning that the export is more facilitated, he continued.
In the international trade procedure, it is common if the government encourages the export of a country, the country can also ask for treatment for its country's export commodities.
"In my opinion, we can do well so we are not too affected by the trade war which we do not know whether it will happen or not," Bambang said.
The US government plans to set import tariff rates on steel products of 25 percent and aluminum of 10 percent. Such policy is considered potential to create a trade war because countries that have had trade relations will reply to each other in terms of tariffs.
Responding to such plan, the Indonesian government has made preparations through the Ministry of Industry by monitoring the flow of imported goods entering Indonesia with cooperation with the Ministry of Trade.
Industry Minister Airlangga Hartarto has asserted to not hesitate to apply the safeguard to anticipate excessive import volume, just like the US doing.
However, such protection will only be enforced in emergency situations when the domestic industry has begun to feel the impact of the US policy. (Antara)
(FJR)
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo opened the 2017 Trade Expo Indonesia (TEI) at Indonesia Convention Exhibition in South Ta…
Indonesia's Central Statistics Agency (BPS) has announced that the country's trade surplus stood at $1.72 billion in Augus…
Indonesia's Central Statistics Agency (BPS) has announced that the country's trade balance recorded a USD270 million defic…
Bank Indonesia recorded the country's foreign exchange reserve asset position increased by USD4.67 billion to USD127.76 billio…
The government has begun to import as many as 75,000 tons of salt this week.
Indonesia's Central statistics Agency (BPS) reported the country's trade surplus reached USD1.63 billion in June 2017.
The Customs and Excise Directorate General is committed to cooperate with related agencies to prevent illegal imported goods.
Indonesia's Central Statistics Agency (BPS) reported the country's trade surplus reached USD0.47 billion in May 2017.
The Industry Ministry believes the country's furniture export peformance can reach around USD3.5 billion by 2019.
ASEAN customs directors general gathered at Bali Nusa Dua Convention Center in Nusa Dua, Bali on Tuesday, May 16, 2017.
Penting bagi setiap orang untuk mengelola keuangan dengan baik dan berdisiplin menaatinya.
Belum banyak orang tahu cara menggunakan smartphone mereka untuk memaksimalkan uang yang telah…
German luxury carmaker BMW said Thursday its 2017 net profit soared 26 percent to a record 8.7 billion euros.
The strengthening of the US dollar against all other currencies, including the rupiah should be observed.
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will inaugurate the operation of Java Integrated Industrial and Ports Estate (JIIPE), which is the …
Three airports managed by PT Angkasa Pura I, have received the annual Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards 2017 organized by the A…
Tokyo stocks ended lower on Wednesday, as the safe haven yen rose against the dollar.
Europe's main stock markets rebounded in opening deals on Tuesday, mirroring a broad rally in Asia, as concerns eased over Don…
Tokyo stocks snapped a four-day losing streak Tuesday, boosted by a rebound on Wall Street and a fall in the yen's value again…
Asian markets turned negative again on Monday as the fallout from Donald Trump's steel and aluminium tariffs continues to feed…
Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday with steelmakers and other exporters falling amid lingering worries of a trade war.
The target, which is the same as last year, was presented in a report for Monday's opening session of the annual National Peop…