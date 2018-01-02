JISDOR Appreciates to Rp13,542 Per Dollar

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.04 percent, or six points from Rp13,548 per dollar to Rp13,542 per dollar on Tuesday, January 2, 2017.



According to Bloomberg, the rupiah spot rate appreciated by 0.3 percent, or 41 points, from Rp13,555 per dollar to Rp13,514 per dollar today.

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.26 percent, or 16.42 points, to 6,339.24 in the closing session.According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume was about 8.64 billion shares worth around 5.79 trillion rupiahs.Meanwhile, as many as 191 stocks were down, 177 were up and 91 were unchanged.(WAH)