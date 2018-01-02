JISDOR Appreciates to Rp13,542 Per Dollar

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.04 percent, or six points from Rp13,548 per dollar to Rp13,542 per dollar on Tuesday, January 2, 2017.
According to Bloomberg, the rupiah spot rate appreciated by 0.3 percent, or 41 points, from Rp13,555 per dollar to Rp13,514 per dollar today.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.94 percent, or 58.18 points, to 6,109.48 on Wednesday, December 20, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.26 percent, or 16.42 points, to 6,339.24 on Tuesday, January 2, 2017.
Indonesia's Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced that the country's inflation rate stood at 3.61 percent in 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.99 percent or 62.85 points to 6,416.5 before break on Tuesday morning.
US banking giant Goldman Sachs said Friday the recently-enacted US tax reform will cut its earnings this year by about $5 billion,…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.66 percent or 41.61 points to 6,355.65 on Friday, December 29, 2017.
China will temporarily waive income taxes for foreign companies on profits they reinvest in the country as Beijing battles to reta…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is due to attend the Indonesia Stocks Exchange (IDX) closing bell ceremony on Friday, Dec…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.78 percent, or 49.02 points to 6,363.07 before break on Monday morning.
