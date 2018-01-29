JISDOR Depreciates to Rp13327 Per Dollar

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.18 percent or 24 points from Rp13,303 per dollar to Rp13,327 per dollar on Monday, January 29, 2017.



According to Bloomberg, the rupiah spot rate depreciated by 0.45 percent or 60 points from Rp13,306 per dollar to Rp13,366 per dollar today.

Meanwhile, the Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.3 percent or 20.001 points to 6,680.619 in the closing session.According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was about 12.57 billion shares worth around 10.64 trillion rupiahs.Furthermore, as many as 224 stocks were up, 147 were down and 115 were unchanged.(WAH)