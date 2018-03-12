Global Stock Markets Extend Rally

New York: Equity markets mostly rose Monday on optimism over solid US jobs data and the prospect of a meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, dealers said.
Asian stocks enjoyed gains across the board after Friday's US jobs report prompted a fresh record-breaking performance on Wall Street.
Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday with steelmakers and other exporters falling amid lingering worries of a trade war.
Tokyo stocks closed lower Thursday with investors locking in profits as the yen strengthened and after heavy Wall Street losses fu…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) declined by 0.98 percent or 65.13 points to 6,554.67 on Monday, February 26, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.41 percent or 26.74 points to 6,619.8 on Friday, February 23, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.76 percent or 50.34 points to 6,593.06 on Thursday, February 22, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.29 percent or 19.48 points to 6,643.4 on Wednesday, February 21, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.39 percent or 26.41 points to 6,662.88 on Tuesday, February 20, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.48 percent or 97.71 points to 6,689.29 on Monday, February 19, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.04 percent or 2.82 points to 6,591.58 on Thursday, February 15, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.25 percent or 16.22 points to 6,594.4 on Wednesday, February 14, 2018.
Tak heran jika kini banyak dijumpai vlogger yang sukses meraup keuntungan dari videonya. Anda pun bi…
Belum banyak orang tahu cara menggunakan smartphone mereka untuk memaksimalkan uang yang telah…
Qatar National Bank, the Middle East's biggest bank, on Monday said it aimed to almost double its foreign ownership limit, nin…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.19 percent or 26 points to Rp13,768 per dollar on Monday, March 1…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) rose by 1.05 percent or 67.37 points to 6500.69 on Monday, March 12, 2018.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) delegation at Bogor Palace in Bo…
An integrated industrial area such as JIIPE needs to be expanded so that more jobs are open.
Complete with the facilities owned, JIIPE will be able to become an independent industrial city.
The diversification of Indonesia's export destination countries can be one of the keys to be unaffected by the trade war the U…
German luxury carmaker BMW said Thursday its 2017 net profit soared 26 percent to a record 8.7 billion euros.
The strengthening of the US dollar against all other currencies, including the rupiah should be observed.
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will inaugurate the operation of Java Integrated Industrial and Ports Estate (JIIPE), which is the …