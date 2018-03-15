JISDOR Depreciates 0.07%

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.07 percent or nine points to Rp13,748 per dollar on Wednesday, March 15, 2018.



According to Bloomberg, the rupiah exchange rate depreciated by 0.11 percent or 15 points to Rp13,749 per dollar as of 4:59 AM EDT or 3:59 PM Jakarta time.

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.95 percent or 60.72 points to 6,321.9 in today's trading session.According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was about 12.4 billlion shares worth around 8.5 trillion rupiahs.Meanwhile, as many as 240 stocks were down, 119 were up and 116 were unchanged.(WAH)