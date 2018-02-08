En
Burger

Most Popular

'Superman' Retires: Hong Kong Tycoon Li Ka-shing to Step Down

'Superman' Retires: Hong Kong Tycoon Li Ka-shing to Step Down

'We Don't Want a New Cold War', NATO Chief Says

'We Don't Want a New Cold War', NATO Chief Says

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

High-Speed Railway to be Completed Later Than Scheduled: Govt

Dian Ihsan Siregar    •    08 Februari 2018 15:29 WIB
transportation (en)
En Business (En)
High-Speed Railway to be Completed Later Than Scheduled: Govt
Illustration (Photo: Antara/Sigid Kurniawan)

Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan has admitted that the government may complete the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway project later than the original deadline target.

"It will be later than scheduled. It will be around 2019-2020," he said.

Baca juga
The retired general has reminded all government elements to provide necessary assistance. He has instructed related agencies to resolve permit and land acquisition issues.

"The land acquision issues will be resolved later this month or next month, while the permit issues will be resolved this month," he added.

The former presidential chief of staff has asked PT Kereta Cepat Indonesia-China to address the financing issues He has urged the joint venture company to seek feasible options.

"We need to study the financing structure. We want to ensure a feasible structure," he stated.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 1.6315 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv