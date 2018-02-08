High-Speed Railway to be Completed Later Than Scheduled: Govt

Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan has admitted that the government may complete the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway project later than the original deadline target.



"It will be later than scheduled. It will be around 2019-2020," he said.

The retired general has reminded all government elements to provide necessary assistance. He has instructed related agencies to resolve permit and land acquisition issues."The land acquision issues will be resolved later this month or next month, while the permit issues will be resolved this month," he added.The former presidential chief of staff has asked PT Kereta Cepat Indonesia-China to address the financing issues He has urged the joint venture company to seek feasible options."We need to study the financing structure. We want to ensure a feasible structure," he stated.(WAH)