JCI Increases 0.288%

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.288 percent to 5,680.796 points on Tuesday.



The transaction volume reached around 8.9 billion shares. The transaction value reached around 8.3 trillion rupiah.

As many as 172 stocks were up, 151 stocks were down and 114 stocks were unchanged.The LQ45 index increased by 0.309 percent to 941.080 points. The Jakarta Islamic Index (JII) increased by 0.050 percent to 740.166 points.The basic industry sector increased by 1.020 percent to 610.833 points. The finance sector increased by 0.687 percent to 882.633 points.(WAH)