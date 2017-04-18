Cirebon Power Signs Loan Agreement Worth USD1.74 Billion

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: PT Cirebon Electric Power has signed a loan agreement worth around USD1.74 billion or equal to around Rp23 trillion.



"The loan agreement is very important," PT Cirebon Electric Power president director Heru Dewanto said in a press release on Tuesday.

The loan agreement was signed with the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), the Korea Eximbank (Kexim) and the Nippon Export and Investment Insurance (NEXI).The loan agreement was signed for the coal-fired power plant Cirebon Unit 2 project.PT Cirebon Electric Power is an international consortium of Marubeni Corporation, Korea Midland Power Co. Ltd. (Komipo), Samtan Co. Ltd and PT Indika Energy.(WAH)