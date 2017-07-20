JISDOR Depreciates 16 Points

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 16 points to Rp13,320 per dollar on Thursday.



"Investors will study the Bank Indonesia Board of Governor meeting," Samuel Sekuritas analyst Rangga Cipta said.

Meanwhile, the Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 18.518 points or 0.319 percent to 5,825.208 points today.According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume reached around 6.86 billion shares worth around 6.12 trillion rupiah.Moreover, As many as 176 stocks were up, 146 stocks were down and 119 stocks were unchanged.(WAH)