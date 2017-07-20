JISDOR Depreciates 16 Points

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 16 points to Rp13,320 per dollar on Thursday.
"Investors will study the Bank Indonesia Board of Governor meeting," Samuel Sekuritas analyst Rangga Cipta said.
Bank Indonesia's Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciaed by 21 points to Rp13,387 per United States dollar on T…
Bank Indonesia's Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 11 ponts to Rp13,408 per United States dollar on M…
Bank Indonesia's Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 33 points to Rp13,397 per United States dollar on …
Bank Indonesia's Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 15 points to Rp13,364 per dollar on Thursday, July…
Bank Indonesia's Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 37 points to Rp13,349 per dollar on Wednesday, Jul…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 61 points to Rp13,386 per dollar on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.
Bank Indonesia's Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by six points to Rp13,325 per dollar on Monday, July …
Bank Indonesia's Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 18 points to 13,319 per dollar on Thursday, June 2…
Bank Indonesia's Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by four points to Rp13,301 per dollar on Wednesday, J…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 11 points to Rp13,297 per dollar on Tuesday, June 20, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 18.518 points or 0.319 percent to 5,825.208 points on Thursday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 9.29 points or 0.16 percent to 5,815 points in the end of the first session on Thur…
The Supreme Court (MA) chief justice has inaugurated the Financial Services Authority (OJK) Commissioners Board (DK) for the 2017-…
Bank Indonesia's Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 10 points to Rp13,3014 per dollar on Wednesday, Ju…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 15.662 points or 0.269 percent to 5,806.690 points on Wednesday, July 19, 2017.
The goverment will issue the sixteenth economic policy package next month, Coordinating Minster for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasuti…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 15.926 points or 0.274 percent to 5,806.426 points in the end of the first session.
The government will propose the rupiah redenomination bill to the House of Representatives's Legislation Committee (Baleg) in …
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 28.011 points or 0.480 percent to 5,813.269 points on Tuesday, July 18, 2017.
Bank Indonesia's Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 34 points to Rp13,313 per US dollar on Monday, Jul…