New OJK Leaders Inaugurated

JISDOR Depreciates 16 Points

JCI Rises 0.16% in First Session

Court Sentences 2 E-KTP Graft Case Defendants

Laos FM to Visit Indonesia Next Week

Arif Wicaksono    •    20 Juli 2017 17:56 WIB
currency market (en)
En Business (En)
JISDOR Depreciates 16 Points
Illustration (Photo: MI/Rommy Pujianto)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 16 points to Rp13,320 per dollar on Thursday.

"Investors will study the Bank Indonesia Board of Governor meeting," Samuel Sekuritas analyst Rangga Cipta said.

Meanwhile, the Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 18.518 points or 0.319 percent to 5,825.208 points today.

According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume reached around 6.86 billion shares worth around 6.12 trillion rupiah.

Moreover, As many as 176 stocks were up, 146 stocks were down and 119 stocks were unchanged.


(WAH)

