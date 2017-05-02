En
Arif Wicaksono    •    02 Mei 2017 17:59 WIB
JISDOR Appreciates to Rp13316 Per Dollar
Illustration (Photo: AFP)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 11 points too Rp13,316 per dollar on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.

"After inflation data, investors will wait economic growth data," Samuel Sekuritas analyst Rangga Cipta said.

Meanwhile, the Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.167 percent to 5,675.808 points today.

The trade volume reached around 8.9 billion shares. The trade value reached around 7.5 trillion rupiah.

Moreover, 136 stocks were up, 208 stocks were down and 85 stocks were unchanged.


