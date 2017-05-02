JISDOR Appreciates to Rp13316 Per Dollar

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 11 points too Rp13,316 per dollar on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.
"After inflation data, investors will wait economic growth data," Samuel Sekuritas analyst Rangga Cipta said.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 44 points on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.
The Indonesian Stock Exchange (IDX) will close for the Jakarta gubernatorial runoff election runoff on Wednesday.
Bank Indonesia recorded that the country's external debt reached USD321.7 billion in February 2017.
Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati confirmed on Monday that she will attend the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings 2017…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar (JISDOR) appreciated by 34 points on Thursday, April 13, 2017.
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (BNI) recorded a net profit of Rp3.23 trillion in January-March 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 16 points on Wednesday, April 12, 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 41 points on Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 18 points on Monday, April 10, 2017.
Bank Indonesia has announced that foreign exchange reserves increased by USD1.9 billion to USD121.8 billion in March 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.167 percent to 5,675.808 points on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.
The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) recorded 1.02 million foreign tourists in March 2017, an increase of 11.64 percent compared to…
The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) on Tuesday announced that the country's inflation rate reached 0.09 percent in April 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 28 points to Rp13,327 per dollar on Friday, April 28, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index decreased by 0.381 percent to 5,685.298 points on Friday, April 28, 2017.
Bank Indonesia recorded that Indonesia's inflation rate reached 0.08 percent in the fourth week of April 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 21 points to Rp13,299 per dollar on Thursday, April 27, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.341 percent to 5,707.028 points on Thursday, April 27, 2017.
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution belives Indonesia's economic growth can reach 5.3 percent in 2017.
Vice President Jusuf Kalla opened the Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS) 2017 at Jakarta International Expo in Kemayoran, J…