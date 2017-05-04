ICP Rises to UsD49.56 Per Barrel in April 2017

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Energy and Mineral Resources on Wednesday announced that the average price of the Indonesian Crude Price (ICP) rose to USD49.56 per barrel in April 2017 from USD48.71 per barrel in March 2017.



"It increased by USD3.79 per barrel," the ministry said.

The average price of the sumatran Light Crude (SLC) rose to USD50.51 per barrel in April 2017 from USD49.62 per barrel in March 2017."It increased by USD0.89 per barrel," the ministry added.These are the average oil prices in the world markets last month:1.Brent (ICE) rose to USD53,82 per barrel from USD52.54 per barrel.2. WTI (Nymex) rose to USD51.12 per barrel from USD49.67 per barrel.3. OPEC Basket rose to USD51.47 per barrel from USD50.32 per barrel.(WAH)