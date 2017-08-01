JCI Down 0.612%

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 35.734 points or 0.612 percent to 5,805.205 points on Tuesday, August 1, 2017.



According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume reached around 8.97 billion shares worth around 6.83 trillion rupiah.

As many as 201 stocks were down, 137 stocks were up and 110 stocks were unchanged.The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) decreased by 7.328 points or 0.752 percent to 966.749 points today.The top losers were PT Matahari Department Store Tbk (LPPF), PT Plaza Indonesia Realty Tbk (PLIN) and PT Renuka Coalindo Tbk (SQMI).The top gainers were PT Inti Bangun Sejahtera Tbk (IBST), PT Bank Of India Indonesia Tbk (BSWD), PT Totalindo Eka Perkasa Tbk (TOPS).(WAH)