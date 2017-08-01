En
Burger

Most Popular

JCI Down 0.612%

JCI Down 0.612%

Govt Imports 75000 Tons of Salt

Govt Imports 75000 Tons of Salt

JCI Drops 12 Points in First Session

JCI Drops 12 Points in First Session

Indonesia's Inflation Reaches 0.22 Percent in July 2017

Indonesia's Inflation Reaches 0.22 Percent in July 2017

Palace to Host Dhikr Event to Commemorate Independece Day

Palace to Host Dhikr Event to Commemorate Independece Day

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

JCI Down 0.612%

Ade Hapsari Lestarini    •    01 Agustus 2017 16:58 WIB
stock market (en)
En Business (En)
JCI Down 0.612%
Illustration (Photo: MI/Panca Syurkani)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 35.734 points or 0.612 percent to 5,805.205 points on Tuesday, August 1, 2017.

According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume reached around 8.97 billion shares worth around 6.83 trillion rupiah.

Baca juga
As many as 201 stocks were down, 137 stocks were up and 110 stocks were unchanged.

The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) decreased by 7.328 points or 0.752 percent to 966.749 points today.

The top losers were PT Matahari Department Store Tbk (LPPF), PT Plaza Indonesia Realty Tbk (PLIN) and PT Renuka Coalindo Tbk (SQMI).

The top gainers were PT Inti Bangun Sejahtera Tbk (IBST), PT Bank Of India Indonesia Tbk (BSWD), PT Totalindo Eka Perkasa Tbk (TOPS). 





(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2017, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 2.6653 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv