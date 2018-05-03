JCI Falls 139.87 Points in First Session

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) fell by 2.33 percent or 139.87 points to 5872.37 before break on Thursday.



In addition, the index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, fell by 2.84 percent or 27.35 points to 936.93 in the first session.

According to RTI Infokom, as many as 321 were down, 51 were up and 77 were uchanged.The top losers were PT Jaya Trishindo Tbk (HELI), PT Adaro Energu Tbk (ADRO), PT Express Transindo Utama Tbk (TAXI), PT Trada Alam Minera Tbk (TRAM), PT Bumi Resources Tbk (BUMI).The top gainers were PT Dafam Property Indonesia Tbk (DFAM), PT Citatah Tbk (CTTH), PT Indo Acidatama Tbk (SRSN), PT Campina Ice Cream Industry Tbk (CAMP), Dharma Samudera Fishing Industries Tbk (DSFI).(WAH)