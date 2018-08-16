Govt Aims for 5.3% Growth in 2019

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo said today that Indonesia's gross domestic product (GDP) is forecast to grow 5.3 percent next year.



"Investment and consumption will be the engine of growth," said Jokowi in front of members of the parliament on Thursday, August 16, 2018.

The Central Statistic Agency (BPS) earlier announced a gross dometic product (GDP) growth of 5.27 percent in the second quarter of 2018. The agency also reported an cumulative growth of 5.17 percent in the first semester of 2018.According to the Invesment Coordinating Board (BKPM), total direct investment in Indonesia grew by 3.1 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2018. On the other hand, foreign direct investment in Indonesia decreased by 12.9 percent year-on-year in the same quarter.Indonesia's Independence Day is annually celebrated on August 17. President's state of the nation address is usually given on August 16.(WAH)