Inflation Recorded at 0.22% in Third Week of May 2018

Jakarta: Bank Indonesia (BI) has predicted monthly inflation rate will reach 0.22 percent as of the third week of May 2018.



"It is quite low than the earlier expectation," said BI Governor Agus Martowardojo at his office on Friday, May 18, 2018.

Acccording to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), Indonesia posted a month-to-month inflaton rate of 0.1 percent last month. In additioon, the country posted a year-on-year inflation rate of 3.41 percent in the same month.The low month-to-month inflation was mainly influenced by stable food prices. The number was also affected by volatile fuel prices."The food sector posted a month-to-month deflation of 0.26 percent at the time," she added.As many as 54 cities experienced inflation last month. The other 28 cities experienced deflation in the same period.(WAH)