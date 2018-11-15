En
Desi Angriani    •    15 November 2018 15:59 WIB
RI's exports Rise 5.87% in October: BPS
Jakarta: Indonesian exports stood at $15.8 billion in October 2018, increasing by 5.87 percent compared to the previous month.

"Indonesian exports stood at $150.88 billion in January-October 2018. It increased by 8.84 percent compared to the same period last year, Central Statistics Agency (BPS) head Suhariyanto told reporters on Monday.

According to the report, the country's non-oil and gas exports stood at $136.65 billion in January-October 2018. It increased by 8.73 percent compared to the same period last year.

In addition to that, the country's oil and gas exports stood at $14.23 billion in January-October 2018.  It increased by around 10 percent compared to the same period last year.

The top destination countries of Indonesian non-oil and gas exports in October 2018 were China (US $2.17 billion), the United States (US$ 1.53 billion) India (US$ 1.33 billion). The largest contributing provinces of the country's non-oil and gas exports last month were West Java (16.87 percent), East Java (10.72 percent) and East Kalimantan (10.21 percent).


