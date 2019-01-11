Indonesia May Still Post Trade Deficit in 2019: Minister

Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Economic Affair Darmin Nasution has said that Indonesia may still post a trade deifict in the end of the year.
"We need to reduce our oil and gas imports. Can we do it in a year?" Darmin told reporters on Friday, January 11, 2018.
The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) stated Wednesday that the annual consumer prices index stood at 3.13 percent in 2018.
The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Wednesday that consumer prices increased by 0.62 percent in December 2018.
Bank Indonesia (BI) has predicted that the annual consumer price index (CPI) will reach 3.07 percent in the end of 2018.
Industry Minister Airlangga Hartarto is committed to support Indonesia's manufacturing industry in order to reduce the country…
Jika terus dibiarkan, kelelahan yang tak tertangani dengan baik dapat mengganggu produktivitas dan m…
Pastikan Anda menghuni rumah yang nyaman dengan melapisi dinding menggunakan cat pelapis anti bocor.
The Transportation Ministry is planning to issue the Transportation Minister's Regulation on Online Motorcycle Taxi Services i…
Bank Indonesia (BI) deputy governor Dody Budi Waluyo is optimistic that 2019's annual consumer prices index will stay at 3.5 p…
Bank Indonesia (BI) has revealed that the consumer price index increased by 0.5 percent month-to-month in the first week of Januar…
PT MRT Jakarta president director William Sabandar has said that the second phase of the Jakarta mass rapid transit project will c…
Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita has said that Indonesia's non-oil and gas exports could reach US$175.9 billion this year.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo visited a rice warehouse in West Kelapa Gading, Kelapa Gading, North Jakarta on Thursday,…
Manpower Minister Hanif Dakhiri said Wednesday that the central government created more than 10.34 million jobs in the past three …
PT MRT Jakarta president director William Sabandar has said that the second phase of the Jakarta mass rapid transit project will b…
Indonesia's official reserve assets stood at US$ 120.7 billion at the end of December 2018 , rising higher than US$ 3.5 billio…