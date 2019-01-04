En
ICP Down to $54.81 Per Barrel in December

Annisa ayu artanti    •    04 Januari 2019 16:51 WIB
indonesian economy (en)
En Business (En)
ICP Down to $54.81 Per Barrel in December
Illustration (Photo:Medcom/M Rizal)

Jakarta: The average price of the Indonesian Crude Price (ICP) stood at US$54.81 per barrel in December 2018, decreasing by US$8.17 per barrel compared to November 2018.

The average price of ICP SLC stood at US$55.63 per barrel last month. It decreased by US$8.3 per barrel compared to the previous month.

"The decrease was influenced by lower crude oil prices in international markets," the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry said in a written statement received by Medcom.id.

These are the average oil prices in the world markets last month:

1.Brent (ICE) decreased by US$8.28 per bareel to US$57.67 per barrel.

2. WTI (Nymex) decreased by US$7.71 per barrel to US$48.98 per barrel.

3. OPEC Basket decreased by US$6.88 per barrel to US$58.45 per barrel.

4. Dated Brent decreased by US$7.35 per barrel to US57.39 per barrel.



(WAH)

