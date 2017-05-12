JCI Surges 0.393%

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.393 percent to 5,675.216 points on Friday, May 12, 2017.



The transaction volume reached around 12.1 billion shares worth around 7.7 trillion rupiah.

As many as 190 stocks were up, 143 stocks were down and 95 stocks were unchanged.The index of the 25 most liquid stocks (LQ45) increased by 0.508 percent to 946.726 points today.The top gainers were PT Gudang Garam Tbk (GGRM), PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk (AALI), PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (UNVR).The top losers were PT Mandom Indonesia Tbk (TCID), PT United Tractors Tbk (UNTR), and PT Indo Kordsa Tbk (BRAM).(WAH)