JCI Surges 0.393%

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.393 percent to 5,675.216 points on Friday, May 12, 2017.
The transaction volume reached around 12.1 billion shares worth around 7.7 trillion rupiah.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.391 percent to 5,669 points on Thursday, May 4, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.501 percent to 5,647.368 points on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.167 percent to 5,675.808 points on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index decreased by 0.381 percent to 5,685.298 points on Friday, April 28, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.341 percent to 5,707.028 points on Thursday, April 27, 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 18 points to Rp13,278 per dollar on Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.805 percent to 5,726.530 points on Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.288 percent to 5,680.796 points on Tuesday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI)increased by 1.236 percent to 5,664.475 points on Friday, April 21, 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 15 points to Rp13,340 per dollar on Friday, May 12, 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) increased by 38 points to Rp13,355 per dollar on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.773 percent to 5,653.008 points on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) increased by seven points to Rp13,317 per dollar on Tuesday, May 9, 2017.