Indonesia Posts 0.5% Inflation in First Week of January: BI

Jakarta: Bank Indonesia (BI) has revealed that the consumer price index increased by 0.5 percent month-to-month in the first week of January 2019.



"We didn't find any big change," BI deputy governor Dody Budi Waluto said here on Friday.

According to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), consumer prices increased by 0.62 percent in December. In the meantime, food prices increased by 0.29 percent last month.According to the report, the highest inflation of 2.08 percent was recorded in Kupang. On the other hand, the lowest inflation of 0.02 percent was recorded in Banda Aceh."December is a busy month. It is a holiday month," BPS chairman Suhariyanto told a press conference early this month."As many as 80 surveyed cities saw inflation. The other two surveyed cities saw deflation," the BPS leader said.(WAH)