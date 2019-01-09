Jokowi's Administration Has Created 10 Million Jobs: Minister

Jakarta: Manpower Minister Hanif Dakhiri said Wednesday that the central government created more than 10.34 million jobs in the past three years.



"We want to create around two million jobs in 2019," the National Awakening Party (PKB) politician told reporters this morning.

"The ministry's budget is set at Rp5,785 trilllion in the 2019 state budget," he said.In order to increase labour productivity, the ministry will train more than 270 thousand people this year. In addition to that, the ministry will also continue its certification and internship programs."526,189 people will join our certification programs. 210,683 people will join our intership programs," he said.According to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), Indonesian economy grew by 5.17 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2018. Cumulatively, the economy also grew by 5.17 percent in the first three quarters of 2018.(WAH)