Indonesia to Raise Four Issues in IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings

Bali: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and Vice President Jusuf Kalla will raise issues on digital economy, Islamic finance, human capital development and disaster risk management in the 2018 IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings, an official said Monday.



"President Jokowi will be here from October 11-12. Vice President Kalla will be here from October 10-13.," the IMF-World Bank Meeting 2018 organizing committee executive chairman Susiwijono Moegiarso told reporters.

The Annual Meetings will be held in the holiday island of Bali on October 8-14. It will be attended by around 34 thousand participants representing governments, international organizations, media and civil society groups.On Sunday, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan and Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati inspected some venues including Bali Nusa Dua Convention Center (BNDCC) and Indonesia Pavilion. After the visit, the two ministers declared that the country is ready to host the international event.According to authorities, BNDCC will host opening and closing sessions of the Annual Meetings. In the meantime, Indonesia Pavilion will host investment exhibitions from various state-owned enterprises and small and medium scale enterprisesThe government is optimistic that the event can promote Indonesia on the international stage. It also believes the presence of foreign guests can give positive impacts to Bali and other regions.(WAH)