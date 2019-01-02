Govt Expects Lower Annual Inflation in 2019

Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution is confident that the annual consumer price index would stay below 3.5 percent this year.



"It would be lower than last year. It would stay under control," Darmin told reporters on Wednesday.

"In the beginning of this year, inflation would be strongly influenced by transportation fares. In addition, inflation would be also affected by egg prices," Darmin said.Last month, consumer prices increased by 0.62 percent. On a yearly basis, the consumer prices index stood at 3.13 percent.Based on groups of spending, foodstuffs recorded a year-on-year inflation of 3.41 percent. In the meantime, processed foods, beverages, cigarettes, and tobacco recorded a year-on-year inflation of 3.91 percent.In addition, housing, water, electricity, gas and fuel recorded a year-on-year inflation of 2.43 percent. In the meantime, transportation, communication and financial services recorded a year-on-year inflation of 3.16 percent.(WAH)