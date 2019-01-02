Govt Expects Lower Annual Inflation in 2019

Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution is confident that the annual consumer price index would stay below 3.5 percent this year.
"It would be lower than last year. It would stay under control," Darmin told reporters on Wednesday.
Bank Indonesia (BI) decided to maintain its 7-Day Reverse Repo Rate at 6.00% after a Board of Governors meeting at the BI headquar…
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution is optimistic that the rupiah could continue its positive trend until t…
The Indonesian Employers Association (Apindo) chairman Hariyadi Sukamdani believes that the rupiah could reach Rp13,000 per US Dol…
The Financial Services Authority (OJK) believes that the nation could have better credit growth and non-performing loan ratio by t…
Jika terus dibiarkan, kelelahan yang tak tertangani dengan baik dapat mengganggu produktivitas dan m…
Pastikan Anda menghuni rumah yang nyaman dengan melapisi dinding menggunakan cat pelapis anti bocor.
The number of foreign visitor arrivals in Indonesia stood at 1.15 million arrivals in November 2018, rising by 8.6 percent compare…
The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) stated Wednesday that the annual consumer prices index stood at 3.13 percent in 2018.
The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Wednesday that consumer prices increased by 0.62 percent in December 2018.
The State-Owned Enterprises Ministry has revealed that President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo will sign the Government Regulatio…
Center of Reform on Economic (Core) research director Piter Abdullah has predicted that Indonesian economy will only grew 5.16 per…
Bank Indonesia (BI) has predicted that the annual consumer price index (CPI) will reach 3.07 percent in the end of 2018.
The central government is preparing market operations in order to stabilize rice prices that slightly increased in the past few we…
State Logistics Agency (Bulog) president director Budi Waseso strongly believes that the central government will not import rice n…
The Institute for Development Economic and Finance (Indef) has predicted that Indonesia's budget deficit could reach around 2.…