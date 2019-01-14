Jokowi Asks Village Officials to Use Village Funds Wisely

Jakarta: President Jokowi gathered thousands of village officials at the Gelora Bung karno Sports Palace, Senayan, Senayan, Central Jakarta on Monday, January 14, 2019.



President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo instructed village officials to carefully use village funds. He underlined that village offiials should be able to boost the livelihoods of people in villages.

"The money must circulate in villages. The money must not circulate in cities," President Jokowi told a forum on Monday, January 14, 2018.In the past five years, the government has distributed Rp257 trillion in village funds to 74 thousand villages. According to President Jokowi, the policy has created many opportunities for growth and development in rural areas."If you want to build infrastructures, you must use local workers," President Jokowi added.(WAH)