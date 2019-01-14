Jokowi Asks Village Officials to Use Village Funds Wisely

Jakarta: President Jokowi gathered thousands of village officials at the Gelora Bung karno Sports Palace, Senayan, Senayan, Central Jakarta on Monday, January 14, 2019.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo instructed village officials to carefully use village funds. He underlined that village offiials should be able to boost the livelihoods of people in villages.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo held an impromptu visit at Ngemplak market in the East Java regency of Tulungagung on Fri…
The State-Owned Enterprises Ministry has revealed that President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo will sign the Government Regulatio…
The central government is preparing market operations in order to stabilize rice prices that slightly increased in the past few we…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received University of Indonesia (UI) Rector Muhammad Anis at the Presidential Palace com…
Jika terus dibiarkan, kelelahan yang tak tertangani dengan baik dapat mengganggu produktivitas dan m…
Pastikan Anda menghuni rumah yang nyaman dengan melapisi dinding menggunakan cat pelapis anti bocor.
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution said Monday that the Online Single Submission (OSS) system currently re…
Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan has revealed that President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo may …
The Transportation Ministry is planning to issue the Transportation Minister's Regulation on Online Motorcycle Taxi Services i…
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affair Darmin Nasution has said that Indonesia may still post a trade deifict in the end of the…
Bank Indonesia (BI) deputy governor Dody Budi Waluyo is optimistic that 2019's annual consumer prices index will stay at 3.5 p…
Bank Indonesia (BI) has revealed that the consumer price index increased by 0.5 percent month-to-month in the first week of Januar…
PT MRT Jakarta president director William Sabandar has said that the second phase of the Jakarta mass rapid transit project will c…
Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita has said that Indonesia's non-oil and gas exports could reach US$175.9 billion this year.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo visited a rice warehouse in West Kelapa Gading, Kelapa Gading, North Jakarta on Thursday,…