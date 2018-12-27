Bulog Says Govt May Not Import Rice Next Year

Jakarta: State Logistics Agency (Bulog) president director Budi Waseso strongly believes that the central government will not import rice next year.



"We should not be complacent. We should not underestimate the issue," Budi told reporters on Thursday, December 27, 2018.

"We still have 2.2 million tonnes of rice in our storages. We are capable to produce 1.8 million tonnes of rice next year," Budi added.According to the Central Statistics Agecny (BPS), Indonesia posted a trade deficit of US$2.05 billion in November. Cumulatively, the country recorded a trade deficit of USD7.52 billion from January until November.According to the same report, the country's export value stood at USD14.83 billion last month. The number dropped by 6.69 percent compared to the previous month.On the other hand, the country's import value stood at USD16.88 billion last month. The number dropped by 4.47 percent compared to the previous month.(WAH)