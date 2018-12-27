Bulog Says Govt May Not Import Rice Next Year

Jakarta: State Logistics Agency (Bulog) president director Budi Waseso strongly believes that the central government will not import rice next year.
"We should not be complacent. We should not underestimate the issue," Budi told reporters on Thursday, December 27, 2018.
