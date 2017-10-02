En
BPS Records 1.4 Million Foreign Tourist Visits in August 2017

Desi Angriani    •    02 Oktober 2017 20:55 WIB
BPS Records 1.4 Million Foreign Tourist Visits in August 2017
Illustration (Photo: Antara/Nyoman Budhiana)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Central Statistcs Agency (BPS) has reported the number of foreign tourist visits stood at 1.4 million arrivals in August 2017.

According to BPS, it increased by 1.79 percent compared to the previous month. It stood at 1.36 million arrivals in July 2017.

Furthermore, it increased by 36 percent compared to the same period last year. It stood at 1.03 million arrivals in August 2016.

"The average length of stay of foreign tourist in star hotels stood at stood at 1.97 days in Auugust 2017. It increased by 0.16 points compared to August 2016," said BPS head Suhariyanto in Central Jakarta on Monday morning.

The number of foreign tourist visits stood at 9.75 million arrivals in January-August 2017. As many as 7.98 million arrivals were recorded at the 19 main entry gates. The remaining 1.27 million arrivals were recorded at the other entry gates.



(WAH)

