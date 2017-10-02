BPS Records 1.4 Million Foreign Tourist Visits in August 2017

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Central Statistcs Agency (BPS) has reported the number of foreign tourist visits stood at 1.4 million arrivals in August 2017.
According to BPS, it increased by 1.79 percent compared to the previous month. It stood at 1.36 million arrivals in July 2017.
Former United States President Barack Obama visited Prambanan Temple in Sleman, Yogyakarta on Thursday, June 29, 2017.
Former United States President Barack Obama landed in Adisutjipto airport, Yogyakarta on Wednesday, June 28, 2017.
Former United States President Barack Obama visited several tourist sites in Gianyar, Bali on Tuesday, June 27, 2017.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo believes Bali's tourism industry can enhance the province's economic prosperity.
The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) recorded 1.02 million foreign tourists in March 2017, an increase of 11.64 percent compared to…
The Batam Tourism Agency believes the region can attract at least 1.7 million foreign tourists in 2017.
The Indonesian Central Statistics Agency (BPS) recorded 1.99 million foreign tourists in January-February 2017.
The West Nusa Tenggara provincial administration and the Central Lombok regency administration will stage the Bau Nyale Festival 2…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by seven points (0.05 percent) from Rp14,492 per dollar to Rp14,…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 13.176 points (0.223 percent) to 5,914.03 on Monday, October 2, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 20.215 points (0.343 percent) to 5,921.069 in the moning session on Monday, October…
Indonesia's Central Statistics Agency (BPS) has announced the country's inflation rate stood at 0.13 percent month-on-mont…
Confidence among Japan's biggest manufacturers has jumped to its highest level in a decade, a key central survey showed Monday…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 28 points (0.21 percent) to Rp13,492 per dollar from Rp13,464 per d…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 59.807 points (1.024 percent) to 5,900.854 on Friday, September 29, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 48.382 points (0.828 percent) to 5,889.429 in the opening session of Monday, Septem…
US President Donald Trump's long-awaited tax cut plans buoyed some Asia-Pacific exchanges Friday with Chinese trade data in fo…
A raft of broadly positive economic data gave Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe a boost on Friday, as he kicked off an electio…