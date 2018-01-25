JCI Slightly Falls

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index dropped by 0.002 percent or 0.164 points to 6,615.328 on Thursday, January 25, 2017.



According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was about 18.43 billion shares worth around 13.5 trillion rupiahs.

Moreover, as many as 184 stocks were down, 172 were up and 119 were unchanged.The index of 45 most liquid stocks dropped by 0.573 percent ot 6.443 points to 1,117.832 at the end of the afternoon session.In the second session, the top losers were PT LCK Global Kedaton Tbk (LCKM), PT Bumi Citra Permai Tbk (BCIP) and PT Jasa Marga (Persero) Tbk (JSMR).On the other hand, te top gainers were PT Panin Financial Tbk (PNLF), PT Trada Alam Minera Tbk (TRaM) and Waskita Beton Precast Tbk (WSBP).(WAH)