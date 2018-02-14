En
'Superman' Retires: Hong Kong Tycoon Li Ka-shing to Step Down

'We Don't Want a New Cold War', NATO Chief Says

JCI Increases 16.22 Points

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    14 Februari 2018 17:42 WIB
Illustration (Photo: Antara/Sigid Kurniawan)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.25 percent or 16.22 points to 6,594.4 on Wednesday, February 14, 2018.

According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume about 11.66 billion shares worth around 8.13 trillion rupiahs.

Moreover,  as many as 198 stocks were up, 146 were down and 128 were unchanged.

The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, increased by 0.17 percent or 1.93 points to 1,111.16 in the closing session.

In the second session, the top gainers were PT Steel Pipe Industry of Indonesia Tbk (ISSP), PT Gunawan Dianjaya Steel Tbk (GDST) and PT Bank Ganesha bk (BGTG).

On the other hand, the top losers were PT Rimo International Lestari Tbk (RIMO), PT Hanson International Tbk (MYRX) and PT Logindo Samudramakmur Tbk (LEAD).


(WAH)

