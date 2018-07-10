JCI Up 1.28 Percent

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.28 percent or 74.39 points to 5,881.76 on Tuesday, July 10, 2018.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) increased by 1.33 percent or 12.19 points to 929.05 in today's trading.

According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was 8.45 billion shares worth 7.54 trillion rupiahs.As many as 241 stocks were up, 137 were down and 114 were unchanged.In addition, according to Bloomberg, the Indonesian rupiah spot exchange rate depreciated by 0.26 percent or 37 points to Rp14,367 per dollar as of 04:59 AM EDT or 03:59 PM Jakarta time.The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.04 percent or six points to Rp14,326 per dollar today.(WAH)