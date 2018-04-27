En
JCI Rises 0.01 Percent in First Session

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    27 April 2018 13:29 WIB
stock market (en)
En Business (En)
JCI Rises 0.01 Percent in First Session
Illustration (Photo: Antara/Andika Wahyu)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.01 percent or 0.73 points to 5,909.93 before break on Friday.

The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, increased by 0.11 percent or 1.03 points to 944.32 in the first session.

According to RTI Infokom, as many as 186 stocks were up, 183 were down and 92 were unchanged.

The top gainers were PT Mahaka Media Tbk (ABBA), PT Pelita Samudera Shipping Tbk (PSSI), PT Inti Agri Resources Tbk (IIKP), PT Bank Mandiri (Persero0 Tbk (BMRI) and PT Pabrik Kertas Tjiwi Kimia Tbk (TKIM).

The top losers were PT Adaro Energy Tbk (ADRO), PT Matahari Department Store Tbk (LPPF), PT Protech Mitra Perkasa Tbk (OASA), PT Astra Otoparts Tbk (AUTO) and PT Bank Tabungan Negara (Persero) Tbk (BBTN).


