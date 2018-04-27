JCI Rises 0.01 Percent in First Session

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.01 percent or 0.73 points to 5,909.93 before break on Friday.
The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, increased by 0.11 percent or 1.03 points to 944.32 in the first session.
The dollar extended gains against its main peers and most other currencies Tuesday as rising US bond yields fan speculation of a s…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.47 percent or 29.55 points to 6,308.15 on Monday, April 23, 2018.
Asian markets mostly fell Monday with technology firms extending last week's sharp losses, following another plunge in Apple.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.29 percent or 18.21 points to 6337.7 on Friday, April 20, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.54 percent or 34.15 points to 6,321.75 before break on Friday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.57 percent or 35.9 points to 6355.9 on Thursday, April 19, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) rose by 0.22 percent or 13.84 points to 6,333.85 before break on Thursday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.54 percent or 34.24 points to 6,320.01 on Wednesday, April 18, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index increased by 0.32 percent or 19.97 points to 6,305.73 before break on Wednesday.
Asian markets climbed Wednesday following a rally on Wall Street as easing trade and Syria concerns.
Jaringan ini bisa saja kering sehingga menggerogoti jaringan yang melapisi perut, lalu menyebabkan m…
Terapkan gaya hidup sehat, dan rutin olahraga untuk menghindari kenaikan LDL (kolesterol jahat).&nbs…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.37 percent or 51 points to Rp13,879 per dollar on Friday, April 2…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.17 percent or 10.04 points to 5919.24 on Friday, April 27, 2018.
The New State Logistics Agency (Bulog) president director Budi "Buwas" Waseso will ensure food logistics ahead of Ramada…
American toymaker Mattel on Thursday announced better-than-expected first-quarter results, despite the bankruptcy of major retaile…
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Thursday urged eurozone countries to honour their promises to provide debt re…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.3 percent or 42 points to Rp13,930 per dollar on Thursday, April …
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 2.81 percent or 170.65 point to 5,909.2 on Thursday, April 26, 2018.
South Korean telecoms giant Samsung Electronics saw net profits leap by more than half in the first quarter, it said Thursday, tha…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.09 percent or 12 points to Rp13,888 per dollar on Wednesday, Apri…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) slumped by 2.4 percent or 149.78 points to 6,079.85 on Wednesday, April 25, 2018.