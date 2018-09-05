En
Pertamina Won't Change Fuel Prices: Official

Ade Hapsari Lestarini    •    05 September 2018 20:04 WIB
Energy (en)
En Business (En)
Illustration (Photo:MI/Bary Fatahilah)

Jakarta: Pertamina Vice President Corporate Communication Adiatma Sardjito has confirmed the state oil and gas giant will keep its fuel prices.

"We will maintain the current prices. We haven't planned any price adjustments," he said in a written statement on Wednesday, September 5, 2018.

"Pertamina will follow all government regulations. We have to report any price adjustments beforehand," he added.

According to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), Indonesia recorded a trade deficit of $2.03 billion in July 2018. Besides that, the country posted a current account deficit of $8 billion (3.0% of GDP) in the second quarter of 2018.

The rupiah surpassed Rp14,900 per dollar earlier this week. It hit its lowest level since the 1998 financial crisis.


(WAH)

