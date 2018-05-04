JCI Down 55.47 Points in First Session

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.95 percent or 55.47 points to 5,803.26 before break on Friday.



In addition, the index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, decreased by 1.28 percent or 11.94 points to 922.02 in the first session.

According to RTI Infokom, as many as 220 stocks were down, 121 were up and 100 were unchanged.The top losers were PT XL Axiata Tbk (EXCL), PT Bank Tabungan Negara (Persero) (BBTN), PT Medco Energi International Tbk (MEDC), PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk (WIKA) and PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (INDF).The top gainers were PT Dafam Property Indonesia Tbk (DFAM), PT Kobexindo Tractors Tbk (KOBX), PT Indomobil Sukses Internasional Tbk (IMAS), PT Gajah Tunggal Tbk (GJTL) and PT Express Transindo Utama Tbk (TAXI).(WAH)