Lack of Infrastructure Causes High Gas Prices: Official

Jakarta: Energy and Mineral Resources deputy minister Arcandra Tahar on Tuesday said that a lack of infrastructure is one of the main causes of high gas prices.



"If we want to develop our gas industry, we should build the infrastructure first," Archandra said.

"It is different with oil. It is not that easy," he added.According to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), Indonesia posted a trade deficit of $1.02 billion in August 2018. It decreased from $2 billion in July 2018.Indonesia's export value stood at $15.82 billion in August 2018 The number decreased by 2.9 percent compared to July 2018.The country's import value stood at $16.84 billion last month. The number dropped by 7.97 percent compared to the previous month.(WAH)