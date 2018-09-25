En
Burger

Most Popular

Jokowi Laments the Death of Persija Supporter

Jokowi Laments the Death of Persija Supporter

Bawaslu Launches 2019 Electoral Risk Index

Bawaslu Launches 2019 Electoral Risk Index

New Bakamla Head Picked

New Bakamla Head Picked

Jokowi Distributes Land Certificates in Bogor

Jokowi Distributes Land Certificates in Bogor

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Lack of Infrastructure Causes High Gas Prices: Official

Suci Sedya Utami    •    25 September 2018 16:58 WIB
Energy (en)
En Business (En)
Lack of Infrastructure Causes High Gas Prices: Official
Energy and Mineral Resources Deputy Minister Arcandra Tahar (Photo:Medcom.id/Annisa)

Jakarta: Energy and Mineral Resources deputy minister Arcandra Tahar on Tuesday said that a lack of infrastructure is one of the main causes of high gas prices.

"If we want to develop our gas industry, we should build the infrastructure first," Archandra said.

Baca juga
"It is different with oil. It is not that easy," he added.

According to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), Indonesia posted a trade deficit of $1.02 billion in August 2018. It decreased from $2 billion in July 2018.

Indonesia's export value stood at $15.82 billion in August 2018 The number decreased by 2.9 percent compared to July 2018.

The country's import value stood at $16.84 billion last month. The number dropped by 7.97 percent compared to the previous month.



(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.0439 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv