Lack of Infrastructure Causes High Gas Prices: Official

Jakarta: Energy and Mineral Resources deputy minister Arcandra Tahar on Tuesday said that a lack of infrastructure is one of the main causes of high gas prices.
"If we want to develop our gas industry, we should build the infrastructure first," Archandra said.
The State-Owned Enterprises Ministry has officially inagurated Nicke Widyawati as state oil and gas giant Pertamina definitive pre…
Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan has urged the European Union (EU) to ease trade and non-trade b…
Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry's oil and gas director general Djoko Siswanto on Friday revealed President Joko "Jo…
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution strongly believes the expansion of the B20 program could reduce trade d…
Selain letaknya tak terlalu jauh dari Indonesia, wisata ke Singapura seru karena banyak tempat yang …
Bila tubuh kekurangan serat, akan terjadi sejumlah masalah bagi kesehatan jangka panjang.
The government has reaped Rp1,152.8 trillion in state revenue as of August 2018, or 60.8 percent of the target in the 2018 state b…
Bank Indonesia (BI) Governor Perry Warjiyo on Friday said that the weakening of rupiah only minimally influences Indonesia's i…
Bank Indonesia (BI) has projected that Indonesia will post a deflation of 0.04 percent in September 2018.
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution hopes that the Online Single Submission (OSS) system could cut the time…
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati on Thursday urged national and local officials to improve Indonesia's economic fundamen…
The National Logistics Agency (Bulog) has confirmed that its rice stock is enough to fulfill the domestic consumption up to July 2…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Wednesday explained a recent residential regulation that allows the use of regional to…
The central government has prepared a number of measures to increase the country's oil production.
The Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) head Thomas Lembong strongly believes the upcoming World Bank-IMF Annual Meeting could bo…