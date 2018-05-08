Foreign Exchange Reserves Down to $124.9 Billion in April: BI

Jakarta: Indonesia’s official reserve assets stood at $124.9 billion in the end of April 2018, lower than $126.0 billion recorded in the end of March 2018.
The reserve asset position was equivalent to financing of 7.7 months of imports or 7.4 months of imports and servicing of government external debt, well above the international standard of reserve adequacy of 3 months of imports.
Financial Action Tax Force (FATF) President Santiago Otamendi visited the Finance Ministry head office in Central Jakarta on Wedne…
The Indonesia Invesment Coordinating Board (BKPM) and China Development Bank (CDB) have signed a memorandum of understanding…
Bank Indonesia reported on Tuesday the Jakarta economy grew 6.02 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2018.
Indonesia posted a gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 5.06 percent in the first quarter of 2018, the Central Statistics Agency…
The State Logistics Agency (Bulog) will cooperate with law enforcement agencies to monitor food staple prices.
Jakarta posted a month-to-month inflation of 0.06 percent in April 2018, Bank Indonesia announced Thursday.
Indonesia posted a month-to-month inflation of 0.1 percent in April 2018, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Wednesday.
The New State Logistics Agency (Bulog) president director Budi "Buwas" Waseso will ensure food logistics ahead of Ramada…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo will hold a final assessment meeting to pick the new State Logistics Agency (Bulog) presi…
The number of foreign workers stood at 85,794 people last year
Bagi Anda yang mengidap penyakit maag, jangan ragu untuk tetap berpuasa.
Agar perjalanan liburan di pantai lancar dan menyenangkan, sebelum berangkat pastikan Anda mencatat …
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.23 percent or 33 points to Rp14,107 per dollar on Friday, May 18,…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.56 percent or 32.61 points to 5,783.31 on Friday, May 18, 2018.
Bank Indonesia (BI) has predicted monthly inflation rate will reach 0.22 percent as of the third week of May 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.29 percent or 16.93 points to 5832.85 before break on Friday.
EU leaders meeting in Bulgaria pledged Thursday to refuse all trade talks with the United States unless Washington grants a perman…
Bank Indonesia (BI) increased its 7-Day Reverse Repo Rate by 25 basis points to 4.5 percent during a Board of Governors' meeti…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.14 percent or 20 points to Rp14,074 per dollar on Thursday, May 1…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.44 percent or 25.54 points to 5815.92 on Thursday, May 17, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.74 percent or 42.98 points to 5884.44 before break on Thursday.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.53 percent or 74 points to Rp14,094 per dollar on Wednesday, May …