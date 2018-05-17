BI Increases Its Reference Rate to 4.5%

Jakarta: Bank Indonesia (BI) increased its 7-Day Reverse Repo Rate by 25 basis points to 4.5 percent during a Board of Governors' meeting on Thursday, May 17, 2018.
"while also raising the Deposit Facility and Lending Facility rates by 25 bps to 3.75% and 5.25% respectively," the central bank stated.
Bank Indonesia reported on Tuesday the Jakarta economy grew 6.02 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2018.
Indonesia posted a gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 5.06 percent in the first quarter of 2018, the Central Statistics Agency…
The State Logistics Agency (Bulog) will cooperate with law enforcement agencies to monitor food staple prices.
Jakarta posted a month-to-month inflation of 0.06 percent in April 2018, Bank Indonesia announced Thursday.
Indonesia posted a month-to-month inflation of 0.1 percent in April 2018, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Wednesday.
The New State Logistics Agency (Bulog) president director Budi "Buwas" Waseso will ensure food logistics ahead of Ramada…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo will hold a final assessment meeting to pick the new State Logistics Agency (Bulog) presi…
The number of foreign workers stood at 85,794 people last year
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution is government can reach its annual inflation target this year.
Supreme Court chief Hatta Ali has inaugurated Dody Budy Waluyo as the new Bank Indonesia deputy governor.
EU leaders meeting in Bulgaria pledged Thursday to refuse all trade talks with the United States unless Washington grants a perman…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.14 percent or 20 points to Rp14,074 per dollar on Thursday, May 1…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.44 percent or 25.54 points to 5815.92 on Thursday, May 17, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.74 percent or 42.98 points to 5884.44 before break on Thursday.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.53 percent or 74 points to Rp14,094 per dollar on Wednesday, May …
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.06 percent or 2.25 points to 5,841.46 on Wedneesday, May 16, 2018.
The Finance Ministry strongly believes the government budget deficit will reach below 2.19 percent in the end of 2018.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.31 percent or 44 points to Rp14,020 per dollar on Tuesday, May 15…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.83 percent or 109.04 points to 5,838.12 on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.
Indonesia posted a trade deficit of $1.62 billion in April 2018, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Tuesday.