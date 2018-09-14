Govt Won't Import Rice until End of 2018: Bulog

Jakarta: National Logistics Agency (Bulog) president director Budi Waseso on Friday said that the state-owned food distribution doesn't need to import rice until the end of 2018.
"We can buy a lot of supplies from local producers. Customers can also buy a lot of supplies from retailers," said the retired police general.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Wednesday said the weakening of rupiah is mainly affected by external factors.
Vice President Jusuf Kalla on Tuesday encouraged Indonesian people to buy locally-sourced products.
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution has instructed a number of ministers to identify potential export commo…
The Finance Ministry will soon tariffs on 900 consumer items to reduce imports, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said Tuesda…
Disarankan Anda tak mengonsumsi makanan yang mengandung lemak jahat. Makanlah makanan yang tinggi se…
Disarankan Anda tak mengonsumsi makanan yang mengandung lemak jahat. Makanlah makanan yang tinggi se…
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati on Friday said that the Indonesian economy will keep its good momentum.
State railway company Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI) is ready to launch the Prabu Jaya train that will connnect Kertapati and Prabumul…
I Gusti Ngurah Ashkara Danadiputra will replace Pahala Mansury as the president director of Garuda Indonesia, an official revealed…
Finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati is optimistic the Indonesian economy could grow by 5.3 percent in 2019.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo attended the Indonesia-Korea Business Investment Forum during his two-day state visit to …
Indonesia’s foreign-exchange reserves stood at $117.9 billion in August 2018, decreasing by $0.4 billion compared to July 20…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo wants to boost economic ties between Indonesia and South Korea during his planned visit t…
Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita on Thursday ensured that the National Logistics Agency (Bulog) has enough rice stoks to maintai…
Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono strongly believes that 26 national strategic projects could be complet…