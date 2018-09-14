Govt Won't Import Rice until End of 2018: Bulog

Jakarta: National Logistics Agency (Bulog) president director Budi Waseso on Friday said that the state-owned food distribution doesn't need to import rice until the end of 2018.



"We can buy a lot of supplies from local producers. Customers can also buy a lot of supplies from retailers," said the retired police general.

"This year, we will receive three tonnes of rice. As the result, we need to prepare new storages," he added.According to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), Indonesia posted a trade deficit of $2.03 billion in July 2018. In addition to that, the country recorded a current account deficit of $8.0 billion (3.0% of GDP) in the second quarter of 2018."The export growth is quite high but the import growth is still higher," BPS head Suhariyanto said.(WAH)