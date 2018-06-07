Turkey Hikes Interest Rate Again as Vote Looms

Ankara: The Turkish central bank on Thursday hiked interest rates for the second time in two weeks, prompting the lira to rally strongly with elections on the horizon.
The 125 basis point (bps) headline interest rate hike comes after the bank raised its emergency rate by 300 bps on May 23.
Jordan's King Abdullah II has warned that the country is "at a crossroads", after a week of anti-austerity protests …
Jordanian Prime Minister Hani Mulki resigned on Monday after he was summoned by King Abdullah II over growing protests against his…
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu embarks Monday on a three-day European tour in Germany set to be dominated by strategic …
Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula has warned Saudi Arabia's reformist Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over his "sinful p…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.61 percent or 36.99 points to 6,106.7 on Thursday, June 7, 2018.
China has offered to buy $70 billion worth of US goods if Washington drops plans to impose tariffs in return, an official in Presi…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.38 percent or 23.06 points to 6,092.77 before break on Thursday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.31 percent or 19.08 points to 6,069.71 on Wednesday, June 6, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.06 percent or 3.48 points to 6,085.31 before break on Wednesday.
While Egypt's economy is displaying the green shoots of recovery, citizens are enduring relentless price rises covering everyt…
Australia's economy grew at a faster-than-expected pace at the start of this year, with exports and business inventories risin…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.23 percent or 73.97 points to 6,088.79 on Tuesday June 5, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.83 percent or 49.7 points to 6,064.52 before break on Tuesday.