New Bulog CEO to Monitor Food Supplies during Ramadan

Annisa ayu artanti    •    27 April 2018 17:58 WIB
indonesian economy (en)
En Business (En)
New Bulog CEO to Monitor Food Supplies during Ramadan
Bulog head Budi Waseso (Photo:MI/Susanto)

Jakarta: The New State Logistics Agency (Bulog) president director Budi "Buwas" Waseso will ensure food logistics ahead of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr holidays.

"One of my jobs is maintaing food supplies," said Buwas at the State-Owned Enterprises Ministry Building in Central Jakarta on Friday afternoon.

"We will carefully monitor big holidays," Buwas added.

The retired police general earlier served as the National Narcotics Agency (BNN) in 2015-208. He reached the retirement age in March.

The previous Bulog president director Djarot Kusumayakti has led the state-owned food logistics company since 2015. The former Bank Rakyat Indonesia banker has implemented various food security policies during his reign.


(WAH)

