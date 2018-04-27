New Bulog CEO to Monitor Food Supplies during Ramadan

Jakarta: The New State Logistics Agency (Bulog) president director Budi "Buwas" Waseso will ensure food logistics ahead of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr holidays.
"One of my jobs is maintaing food supplies," said Buwas at the State-Owned Enterprises Ministry Building in Central Jakarta on Friday afternoon.
The House of Representatives Commission XI overseeing financial affairs has greenlighted Perry Warjyo to become the next Bank Indo…
The House of Representatives Commission XI has summoned Bank Indonesia governor candidate Perry Warjiyo to participate in a fit an…
The House of Represntatives Commission XI has held fit and proper tests to assess three Bank Indonesia deputy governor candi…
President Joko "Jokowi" widodo will visit PT Samick Indonesia in Cileungsi, Bogor, West Java on Tuesday, March 27, 2018.
Bank Indonesia maintained its 7 day reverse repo rate at 4.25 percent in the Board of Governors' Meeting this week.
This precautionary step following a widespread surge in cases of ATM skimming.
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution has announced President Joko "Jokowi" widodo may launch the O…
The Indonesian Coordinating Ministry of Economic affairs has revealed that the country's economy may reach below 5.01 percent …
The Indonesian government is confident that Indian investors are interested in the country's infrastructure projects.
The Indonesian Life Insurance Association (AAJI) announced the national life insurance industry recorded a total income of Rp254,2…
Jaringan ini bisa saja kering sehingga menggerogoti jaringan yang melapisi perut, lalu menyebabkan m…
Terapkan gaya hidup sehat, dan rutin olahraga untuk menghindari kenaikan LDL (kolesterol jahat).&nbs…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.37 percent or 51 points to Rp13,879 per dollar on Friday, April 2…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.17 percent or 10.04 points to 5919.24 on Friday, April 27, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.01 percent or 0.73 points to 5,909.93 before break on Friday.
American toymaker Mattel on Thursday announced better-than-expected first-quarter results, despite the bankruptcy of major retaile…
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Thursday urged eurozone countries to honour their promises to provide debt re…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.3 percent or 42 points to Rp13,930 per dollar on Thursday, April …
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 2.81 percent or 170.65 point to 5,909.2 on Thursday, April 26, 2018.
South Korean telecoms giant Samsung Electronics saw net profits leap by more than half in the first quarter, it said Thursday, tha…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.09 percent or 12 points to Rp13,888 per dollar on Wednesday, Apri…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) slumped by 2.4 percent or 149.78 points to 6,079.85 on Wednesday, April 25, 2018.