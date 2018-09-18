Govt Committed to Increase Oil Production

Jakarta: The central government has prepared a number of measures to increase the country's oil production.



"The gross split scheme could reduce costs. It could boost exploration activities," National Energy Council (DEN) deputy chairman Saleh Abdurrahman told reporters on Tuesday.

The oil production target was set at 775 thousand barrels per day in the 2018 state budget. It was down from 800 thousand barrels per day in the previous state budget.In August, Indonesia posted a trade deficit of $1.02 billion. In the meantime, the country's oil and gas sector posted a trade deficit of $1,66 billion.Compared to the previous month, total imports dropped by 7.97 percent last month. On the other hand, oil and gas imports increased by 14.5 percent.(WAH)