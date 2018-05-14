JCI Drops 9.68 Points

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.16 percent or 9.68 points to 5947.16 on Monday, May 14, 2018.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, dropped by 0.00 percent or 0.01 points to 962 in today's trading sesion.

Accoding to RTI Infokom, as many as 238 stocks were down, 134 were up and 125 were unchanged.The top losers were PT Forza Land Indonesia Tbk (FORZ), PT Sawit Sumbermas Sarana Tbk (SSMS) and PT Ristia Bintang Mahkotasejati Tbk (RBMS).The top gainers were PT Express Transindo Utama Tbk (TAXI), PT Perdana Karya Perkasa Tbk and PT Sentul City Tbk.Today's trading volume was 8.5 billion shares worth 8.6 trillion rupiahs.(WAH)