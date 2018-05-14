En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

JCI Drops 9.68 Points

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    14 Mei 2018 16:54 WIB
stock market (en)
En Business (En)
JCI Drops 9.68 Points
Illustration (Photo: MI/Arya Manggala)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.16 percent or 9.68 points to 5947.16 on Monday, May 14, 2018.

The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, dropped by 0.00 percent or 0.01 points to 962 in today's trading sesion.

Baca juga
Accoding to RTI Infokom, as many as 238 stocks were down, 134 were up and 125 were unchanged.

The top losers were PT Forza Land Indonesia Tbk (FORZ), PT Sawit Sumbermas Sarana Tbk (SSMS) and PT Ristia Bintang Mahkotasejati Tbk (RBMS).

The top gainers were PT Express Transindo Utama Tbk (TAXI), PT Perdana Karya Perkasa Tbk and PT Sentul City Tbk.

Today's trading volume was 8.5 billion shares worth 8.6 trillion rupiahs.



(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.2223 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv