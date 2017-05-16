En
Ade Hapsari Lestarini    •    16 Mei 2017 18:28 WIB
JCI Down 0.736%
Illustration (Photo: Ant)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.736 percent to 5,646.999 points on Tuesday, May 16, 2017.

The trade volume reached around 7.9 billion shares worth around 6.7 trillion rupiah.

As many as 139 stocks were up, 174 stocks were down and 123 stocks were unchanged.

The index of the 25 most liquid stocks decreased by 1.081 percent to 942.161 points today.

The top gainers were PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk (INTP), PT Siloam International Hospital Tbk (SILO) and PT Semen Indonesia Tbk (SMGR).

The top losers were  PT Gudang Garam Tbk (GGRM), PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (BBCA) and PT United Tractors Tbk (UNTR).


(WAH)

