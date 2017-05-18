JISDOR Slumps 37 Points

Business (En) JCI Rises 0.534% stock market (en) Kamis, 18 May 2017 18:50 Kamis, 18 May 2017 18:50 The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.534 percent to 5,645.451 points on Thursday, May 18.

Business (En) Japan's Economy Posts Longest Expansion in A Decade east asia Kamis, 18 May 2017 12:24 Kamis, 18 May 2017 12:24 Japan has posted its longest economic expansion in over a decade, government data showed Thursday, marking a win for Tokyo's g…

Business (En) Philippines Rejects European Grants: EU east asia Kamis, 18 May 2017 12:15 Kamis, 18 May 2017 12:15 The Philippines will no longer accept grants from the European Union, the EU delegation to Manila said Thursday, following repeate…

Business (En) JISDOR Depreciates Eight Points currency market (en) Rabu, 17 May 2017 18:20 Rabu, 17 May 2017 18:20 The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by eight points to Rp13,306 per dollar on Wednesday, May 18, 2017.

Business (En) JCI Down 0.558% stock market (en) Rabu, 17 May 2017 18:07 Rabu, 17 May 2017 18:07 The Jakarta Composite Index decreased by 0.558 percent to 5,615.492 points on Wednesday, May 18, 2017.

Business (En) Gov't Issues Perppu on AEoI taxation Rabu, 17 May 2017 16:56 Rabu, 17 May 2017 16:56 The government has issued a government regulation in lieu of law (Perppu) on the Automatic Exchange of Information (AEoI).

Business (En) BI to Boost Property Sector finance and money Rabu, 17 May 2017 15:56 Rabu, 17 May 2017 15:56 Bank Indonesia (BI) macroprudential policy director Ita Rulina believes low interest rate environments can stimulate property proj…