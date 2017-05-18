En
En
JISDOR Slumps 37 Points

Arif Wicaksono    •    18 Mei 2017 18:57 WIB
currency market (en)
En Business (En)
Illustration (Photo: Antara/M Adimaja)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 37 Points to Rp13,343 per dollar  on Thursday, May 18, 2017.

"Various negative sentiments affected rupiah movements," Binaartha Sekuritas senior analyst Reza Priyambada said.

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.534 percent to 5,645.451 points today.

The transaction volume reached around 8.47 billion shares worth around 7.48 trillion rupiah.

As many as 148 stocks were up, 161 stocks were down and 124 stocks were unchanged.
(WAH)

