JISDOR Slumps 37 Points

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 37 Points to Rp13,343 per dollar on Thursday, May 18, 2017.
"Various negative sentiments affected rupiah movements," Binaartha Sekuritas senior analyst Reza Priyambada said.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.534 percent to 5,645.451 points today.
The transaction volume reached around 8.47 billion shares worth around 7.48 trillion rupiah.
As many as 148 stocks were up, 161 stocks were down and 124 stocks were unchanged.
(WAH)
Anda harus jeli memilih makanan yang sehat agar bemanfaat bagi tubuh dan tak membuat berat badan mel…
Perlu perjuangan besar dari sang ibu agar Andy bisa tetap membaca di tengah kondisi keluarga yang mi…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.534 percent to 5,645.451 points on Thursday, May 18.
Bank Indonesia maintained the 7 day reverse repurchase rate at 4.75 percent in March 2017.
Japan has posted its longest economic expansion in over a decade, government data showed Thursday, marking a win for Tokyo's g…
The Philippines will no longer accept grants from the European Union, the EU delegation to Manila said Thursday, following repeate…
The Priority Infrastucture Development Acceleration Committee (KPPIP) will review five priority infrastructure projects.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by eight points to Rp13,306 per dollar on Wednesday, May 18, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index decreased by 0.558 percent to 5,615.492 points on Wednesday, May 18, 2017.
The government has issued a government regulation in lieu of law (Perppu) on the Automatic Exchange of Information (AEoI).
Bank Indonesia (BI) macroprudential policy director Ita Rulina believes low interest rate environments can stimulate property proj…
The 41th Indonesia Petroleum Association Convention and Exhibition (IPA Convex) was opened at Jakarta Convention Center in Central…