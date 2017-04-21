JCI Rises 1.236%

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI)increased by 1.236 percent to 5,664.475 points on Friday, April 21, 2017.



The transaction volume reached 10.3 billion shares. The transaction value reached 8.8 trillion rupiah.

As many as 182 stocks were up, 136 stocks were down and 117 stocks were stagnant.The Jakarta Islamic Index (JII) increased by 0.147 percent to 718.423 points. The LQ45 index decreased by 0.139 percent to 922.713 points.The miscellaneous sector increased by 2.102 percent to 1,454.867 points. The agriculture sector decreased by 1.168 percent to 1,823.242 points.(WAH)