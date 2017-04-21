JCI Rises 1.236%

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI)increased by 1.236 percent to 5,664.475 points on Friday, April 21, 2017.
The transaction volume reached 10.3 billion shares. The transaction value reached 8.8 trillion rupiah.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by nine points to Rp13,255 per dollar on Monday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.695 percent to 5,577.487 points on Monday, April 17, 2017.
Tokyo shares opened lower Friday on rising geopolitical fears after the US military dropped a massive bomb in Afghanistan.
The Jakarta Composite Index decreased by 0.489 percent to 5,616.545 points on Thursday, April 13, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.288 percent to 5,644.155 points on Wednesday, April 12, 2017.
Traders were subdued as they watched developments following last week's US strike on Syria and intensifying sabre-rattling by …
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.290 percent to 5,627.923 points on Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
The Jakarta composite Index decreased by 0.163 percent to 5,644.299 points on Monday, April 10, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.471 percent to 5,653.486 points on Friday, April 7, 2017.
Asian markets turned lower Thursday, tracking a sell-off on Wall Street.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by eight points on Friday, April 21, 2017.
Tokyo shares opened higher Friday, buoyed by fresh hopes for US tax cuts and comments from Japan's top central banker that mon…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 29 points on Thursday, April 20, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index decreased by 0.200 percent to 922.713 points on Thursday, April 20, 2017.
Tokyo stocks opened lower Wednesday, tracking a fall on US and European markets after British Prime Minister Theresa May called a …
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 44 points on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index increased by 0.520 percent to 5,606.517 points on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.
PT Cirebon Power has signed a loan agreement worth around USD1.74 billion or equal to around Rp23 trillion.
The Indonesian Stock Exchange (IDX) will close for the Jakarta gubernatorial runoff election runoff on Wednesday.
Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday as a weaker yen lifted exporters following reported remarks by the US treasury secretary that a…