Indonesia to Host IDB Forum in Bali

Metrotvnews.com, Bali: Indonesia is set to host the 3rd Islamic Development Bank (IDB) Member Countries Sovereign Forum in Nusa Dua, Bali on April 10-12, 2017.



The forum will be started this evening. The forum will be opened by Vice President Jusuf Kalla.

As many as 300 delegates will participate in the event. Some investors will also take part in the event.The Indonesia government will promote investment opportunies. The Indonesia government will also explain economic reforms.(WAH)