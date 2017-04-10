En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Indonesia to Host IDB Forum in Bali

Suci Sedya Utami    •    10 April 2017 19:43 WIB
investment
En Business (En)
Indonesia to Host IDB Forum in Bali
The 3rd Islamic Development Bank (IDB) Member Countries Sovereign Forum (Photo:MTVN/Suci Sedya Utami)

Metrotvnews.com, Bali: Indonesia is set to host the 3rd Islamic Development Bank (IDB) Member Countries Sovereign Forum in Nusa Dua, Bali on April 10-12, 2017.

The forum will be started this evening. The forum will be opened by Vice President Jusuf Kalla.

Baca juga
As many as 300 delegates will participate in the event. Some investors will also take part in the event.

The Indonesia government will promote investment opportunies. The Indonesia government will also explain economic reforms.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2017, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.0419 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv