Indonesia to Host IDB Forum in Bali

Metrotvnews.com, Bali: Indonesia is set to host the 3rd Islamic Development Bank (IDB) Member Countries Sovereign Forum in Nusa Dua, Bali on April 10-12, 2017.
The forum will be started this evening. The forum will be opened by Vice President Jusuf Kalla.
Investment realization reached Rp155.3 trillion in the third quarter of 2016. It increased by 10.7 percent compared to the same pe…
Industry Minister Airlangga Hartarto will visit Japan today (10/13). He will meet with Japanese officials and industrialists.
The National Police plans to increase security in a number of industrial areas.
Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) head Thomas Lembong said United states (US) investment in Indonesia is mostly concentrated in…
The Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) Thomas Lembong conducted a meeting with a hundred investors in Busan, South Korea today.
Twenty investors from Guangdong, China are reportedly interested to put investments in Indonesia.
A South Korean footwear company is ready to build a factory in Jepara, Central Java that will create 15,000 jobs for local residen…
The Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) wants to attract investments from Indonesian diaspora. BKPM chief Franky Sibarani met wit…
The government has promised incentives for investors in eastern Indonesia region. One of them is tax holiday.
Bojonegara Port in Serang Regency, Banten is going to be developed as integrated livestock port by Australian investors.
The Jakarta Interbank spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 18 points on Monday, April 10, 2017.
The Jakarta composite Index decreased by 0.163 percent to 5,644.299 points on Monday, April 10, 2017.
Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Ignasius Jonan has issued the 2017-2026 electricity supply business plan .
Bank Indonesia has announced that foreign exchange reserves increased by USD1.9 billion to USD121.8 billion in March 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.471 percent to 5,653.486 points on Friday, April 7, 2017.
The Upstream Oil and Gas Special Task Force (SKK Migas) has revealed that upstream oil and gas investment realization reached USD1…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated two points on Thursday, April 6, 2017.
Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution believes the country's gross domestic product growth can…
PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) is optimitistic that the Jatigede Hydro Power Plant project can be completed by 2019.
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) believes Indonesia's gross domestic product growth can reach 5.1 percent this year and 5.3 pe…