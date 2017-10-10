JCI Down 0.155%

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 9.171 points (0.155 percent) to 5,905.762 on Tuesday, October 2010, 2017.



According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume were about 10.08 billion shares worth around 6.49 trillion rupiah.

Moreover, As many as 172 stocks were down, 154 were up, 125 were unchanged.The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) decreased by 2.884 points (0.293 percent) to 983.064 at the end of the afternoon session.The top losers were PT Garuda Maintenance Facility Aero Asia Tbk (GMFI), PT Summarecon Agung Tbk (SMRA), PT Bumi Resources Tbk (BUMI), PT Island Concepts Indonesia Tbk, PT Barito Pacific Tbk (BRPT).The top gainers were PT Mas Murni Indonesia Tbk (MAMI), PT Gajah Tunggal Tbk (GJTL), PT Totalindo Eka Persada Tbk (TOPS), PT Logindo Samudramakmur Tbk (LEAD) and PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (INCO).(WAH)