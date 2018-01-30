En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Jokowi Proposes 3 BI Deputy Governor Candidates

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    30 Januari 2018 16:11 WIB
indonesian economy (en)
En Business (En)
Jokowi Proposes 3 BI Deputy Governor Candidates
Illustration (Photo: MI/Panca Syurkani)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has proposed three Bank Indonesia deputy governor candidates to undergo the required fit and proper tests.

"Dody Budy Waluyo, Doddy Zulverdi and Wiwiek Sisto Widayat," said Presidential Spokesperson Johan Budi Sapto Prabowo in Central Jakarta on Tuesday afternoon.

Baca juga
"We will have the names reviewed by lawmakers," he added.

Dody has served as the head of Strategic Management and Governance Department since 2014 He joined the central bank in 1988.

Doddy has served as the head of Monetary Management Department since 2015. He joined the central bank in 1993.

Wiwiek has served as the head of West Java Representative Office since last year. She joined the central bank in 1993.



(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.0563 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv