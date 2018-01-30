Jokowi Proposes 3 BI Deputy Governor Candidates

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has proposed three Bank Indonesia deputy governor candidates to undergo the required fit and proper tests.
"Dody Budy Waluyo, Doddy Zulverdi and Wiwiek Sisto Widayat," said Presidential Spokesperson Johan Budi Sapto Prabowo in Central Jakarta on Tuesday afternoon.
Indonesia's Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced that the country's inflation rate stood at 3.61 percent in 2017.
The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources will maintain fuel and electricity prices in the first quarter of 2018.
State-owned lender Bank Tabungan Negara (BTN) recorded that its Home Ownership Loan (KPR) program grew strongly in 2017.
Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan has approached South Korean railway company Hyundai …
International rating agency Fitch Ratings has upgraded Indonesia's Long Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings…
The Indonesian Finance Ministry has projected the country's economic growth may reach 5.05 percent in the end of 2017.
Indonesia's Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced that the country's trade surplus stood at $130 million in November 2…
The think tank Center of Reform on Economic (CORE) Indonesia has predicted the country's gross domestic product (GDP) growth m…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo reportedly will appoint Robert Pakpahan as the new Taxation director general.
Indonesia's import value stood at $14.19 billion in October 2017, an increase of 11.04 percent compared to September 2017.
Tahun 2017, penjualan sepeda motor Kawasaki Ninja 250 versi standar dan versi ABS mencapai 7.572 uni…
Setiba di rumah, Anda tentu berharap bisa merasakan kesejukan, sehingga istirahat menjadi lebih berk…
Growth in the eurozone shot up in 2017, putting Europe at the centre of a global recovery and on par with levels of expansion not …
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (Jisdor) depreciated by 0.53 percent or 71 points from Rp13,327 per dollar to Rp13,398 per …
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 1.57 percent or 105.13 points to 6,575.49 on Tuesday, January 30, 2018.
The UK government was under pressure Tuesday to publish its latest Brexit analysis after a leaked internal report said Britain wou…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.18 percent or 24 points from Rp13,303 per dollar to Rp13,327 per …
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.3 percent or 20.001 points to 6,680.619 on Monday, January 9, 2017.
The European Union trades with America "very unfairly", President Donald Trump said in an interview aired Sunday, warnin…
US President Donald Trump will tell the Davos global elite on Friday that he wants free trade as long as it is "fair and reci…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.1 percent or 13 points from Rp13,290 per dollar to Rp13,303…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.69 percent or 45.29 points to 6,660.62 on Friday, January 26, 2018.