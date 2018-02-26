JCI Down 0.98%

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) declined by 0.98 percent or 65.13 points to 6,554.67 on Monday, February 26, 2017.
According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was about 12.66 billion shares worth around 8.19 trillion rupiahs.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.04 percent or 2.82 points to 6,591.58 on Thursday, February 15, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.25 percent or 16.22 points to 6,594.4 on Wednesday, February 14, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased byy 0.84 percent or 54.72 points to 6,578.18 on Tuesday, February 13, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.28 percent or 17.93 points to 6,523.45 on Monday, February 12, 2018.
Asian markets struggled to hold early gains on Monday after last week's global rout, with analysts warning of further volatili…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.6 percent or 39.11 points to 6,505.52 on Friday, February 9, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.1 percent or 72.13 points to 6,472.51 before break on Friday.
Asian trading floors were a sea of red once again on Friday as the global rout returned with a vengeance on intensifying fears abo…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.15 percent or 9.77 points to 6,544.63 on Thursday, February 8, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.14 percent, or 9.27 points to 6,525.6 before break on Thursday.
Semua fans mendapat kesempatan berfoto dan mendapatkan tanda tangan Jonathan Rea.
Tahun 2017, penjualan sepeda motor Kawasaki Ninja 250 versi standar dan versi ABS mencapai 7.572 uni…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.08 percent or 11 points to Rp13,659 per dollar on Monday, Februar…
Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde at Freedom Palace in Central …
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.04 percent or five points to Rp13,670 per dollar on Friday, Febru…
China took over Anbang Insurance Group for a year on Friday and said its former chairman faces prosecution for "economic crim…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.41 percent or 26.74 points to 6,619.8 on Friday, February 23, 2018.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.61 percent or 83 points to Rp13,582 per dollar on Thursday, Febru…
The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources has revealed that electricity tariffs may remain unchanged until the end of 2019.
Britain's economy expanded last year less than first thought, official data revealed on Thursday, adding to concerns that Brex…
Saudi Arabia is to invest $64 billion in its entertainment sector over the coming decade, an official said Thursday, as the kingdo…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.76 percent or 50.34 points to 6,593.06 on Thursday, February 22, 2018.