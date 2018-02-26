En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

JCI Down 0.98%

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    26 Februari 2018 18:54 WIB
stock market (en)
En Business (En)
JCI Down 0.98%
Illustration (Photo: MI/Ramdani)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) declined by 0.98 percent or 65.13 points to 6,554.67 on Monday, February 26, 2017.

According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was about 12.66 billion shares worth around 8.19 trillion rupiahs.

Baca juga
In addition, as many as 211 stocks were down, 149 were up and 127 were unchanged.

The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, declined by 1.54 percent or 17.06 points to 1,092.68 in the closing session.

In the second session, the top losers were PT Bank Ganesha Tbk (BGTG), PT Borneo Olah Sarana Sukses Tbk (BOSS) and PT Bukit Asam Tbk (PTBA).

On the other hand, the top gainers were PT Express Transindo Utama Tbk (TAXI), PT Intikeramik Alamasri Inds Tbk (IKAI) and PT Surya Esa Perkasa Tbk (ESSA).


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.0422 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv