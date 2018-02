JCI Surges to 6628

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.46 percent or 30.36 points to 6,628.82 on Friday, February 2, 2018.



According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was about 11.27 billion shares worth aroud 8.77 trillion rupiahs.

Moreover, as many as 198 stocks were up, 167 were down and 116 were unchanged.The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) increased by 0.62 percent or 6.83 points to 1,111.9 in the afternoon session.In the closing session, the top gainers were PT Energi Mega Persada Tbk (ENRG), PT Bank Panin Dubai Syariah Tbk (PNBS) and PT Bumi Resources Minerals Tbk (BRMS).On the other hand, the top losers were PT Pabrik Kertas Tjiwi Kimia Tbk (TKIM), PT Indo Tambangraya Megah Tbk (ITMG) and PT Barito Pacific Tbk (BRPT).(WAH)